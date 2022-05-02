Lynch allowed three runs on four hits and a walk over five innings in Sunday's loss to the Yankees. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Lynch served up a solo shot to Aaron Judge in the first inning but he settled in to retire 12 consecutive batters at one point during the outing. After three scoreless frames, the Yankees scored a pair in the fifth with an Isiah Kiner-Falefa RBI double and a run-scoring single by DJ LeMahieu. The 25-year-old lefty now owns a 3.86 ERA with 20 punchouts through 21 frames. Lynch is lined up to face the Orioles in Baltimore next weekend.