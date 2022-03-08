Mengden signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Tuesday.
Mengden spent last season with the KBO's Kia Tigers, finishing with a 3.60 ERA in 21 starts. Prior to that, the 29-year-old righty spent parts of five seasons with Oakland, recording a passable but unexciting 4.64 ERA in 302.2 innings. He's been decent enough that he definitely has a chance to provide rotation depth for the Royals this season, but his career 17.3 percent strikeout rate makes him little more than an innings eater without much fantasy upside.