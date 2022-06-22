Mengden allowed an unearned run on one hit and struck out one in one inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the Angels.

The Royals' first four relievers Tuesday combined for just two innings, and Mengden was the last arm left in the 'pen. He successfully protected a two-run lead despite allowing a sacrifice fly to Shohei Ohtani in the 11th inning that brought the Angels within a run. This was just the second appearance of the season for Mengden, who has been used sparingly since joining the big club June 13 when Joel Payamps (illness) landed on the COVID-19 injured list. With Zack Greinke (elbow) soon to return from the 15-day injured list, Mengden and starter Kris Bubic are on the hot seat to keep their spots on the 26-man active roster.