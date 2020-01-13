Play

Tillo was invited to the Royals' major league spring training Monday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Tillo made his Double-A debut in 2019, where he recorded a 3.47 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 23.1 innings. It was a limited sample size, but he'll now get the chance to work with the major-league coaching staff in spring training to further his development. Given his lack of experience at higher levels, it's unlikely that he'll begin the season on the major-league roster, but he could enter the conversation for a big-league spot at some point if he continues to develop.

