Tillo underwent an MRI on Thursday which revealed damage to the UCL in his left elbow, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old was scratched from pitching Wednesday after experiencing some arm soreness, and the MRI brought some troublesome news. Tillo may seek out a second opinion, but the obvious worry is that UCL damage can bring the potential of Tommy John surgery. The left-hander has no official timeline for his return, but it's unlikely he'll be pitching in the near future, at least until the team updates his status.