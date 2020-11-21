site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Daniel Tillo: Protected from Rule 5 draft
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 20, 2020
at
9:03 pm ET 1 min read
Tillo (elbow) Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com Friday.
With Tillo likely to miss the entire 2021 season recovering from August 2020 Tommy John surgery, he will be easy to stash on the 60-day injured list now that he is on the 40-man roster. The
Royals think the left-handed Tillo could be electric in a bullpen role as early as 2022. More News
