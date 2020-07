Tillo (elbow) was placed on the injured list Friday after testing positive for COVID-19, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

It's been a brutal pair of days for Tillo, as an MRI on his left elbow Thursday revealed damage to his UCL. He'll presumably be focused on his illness for now, delaying the Royals' decision on how to proceed with his those results. Tommy John surgery could potentially be on the table.