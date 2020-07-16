Tillo will undergo a precautionary MRI on Thursday after experiencing arm soreness, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Tillo had been scheduled to pitch Wednesday, but he was unable to as a result of arm soreness. He'll undergo an MRI as a precautionary measure to determine the severity of the issue and whether he'll have to miss any time. The southpaw isn't expected to make the Opening Day roster, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the team proceed with caution in the coming days, even if the results come back clean.