Royals' Danny Duffy: A couple weeks away

Duffy (shoulder) is likely still a couple weeks away from returning to the Royals' rotation, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Given the fact that he threw 46 pitches Wednesday, if he stays on the same throwing schedule, he could return to start April 20 or April 26, with the latter date lining up better with Flanagan's report.

