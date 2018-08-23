Royals' Danny Duffy: Activated ahead of start
Duffy (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list prior to his scheduled start Thursday against the Rays, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.
Duffy is set to rejoin the Royals' rotation after spending a little less than two weeks on the disabled list with shoulder tendinitis. Prior to landing on the DL, the 29-year-old compiled an unremarkable 4.90 ERA and 1.49 WHIP across 25 starts (143.1 innings). He'll face right-hander Tyler Glasnow in his first start back. Duffy's return pushes Glenn Sparkman from the rotation to the minors.
