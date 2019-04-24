Royals' Danny Duffy: Activated for Friday's start
Duffy (shoulder) was activated off of the 10-day injured list Wednesday in advance of his scheduled start Friday against the Angels, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Duffy was cleared for his big-league return earlier in the week after striking out seven in 5.1 scoreless innings in his rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Saturday. The southpaw will slide into a regular rotation spot going forward . The corresponding move optioned Tim Hill to Triple-A Omaha.
