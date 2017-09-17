Play

Royals' Danny Duffy: Activated from DL

Duffy (elbow) was activated from the disabled list prior to Sunday's game against the Indians.

It's expected that he'll be limited to about 65 pitches Sunday to avoid aggravating his injury, but Duffy seems to be back in full health for the remainder of the season.

