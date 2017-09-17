Royals' Danny Duffy: Allows one hit in return from DL

Duffy (8-9) took the look Sunday in his first start since Aug. 22 due to a knee injury. He pitched five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and no walks while striking out eight against the Indians.

Duffy's lone mistake came in the fourth inning, following an error that allowed Austin Jackson to get on base, when Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run homer. Other than that, the Royals' ace was very good in his return from the disabled list, although he was limited to just 62 pitches in an effort to ease him back from injury. Duffy is scheduled to make his next start Saturday on the road versus the White Sox, but he'll continue to have his pitch count restricted.