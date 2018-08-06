Royals' Danny Duffy: Allows six runs in loss to Twins
Duffy (7-10) allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk across six innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Twins. He struck out six.
Most of the damage to Duffy's ledger came in the second inning on a grand slam off the bat of Jake Cave. He allowed another pair of runs in the fourth inning but was able to pitch through the sixth as his team attempted to battle back. This start continues an inconsistent run of form for Duffy, who's alternated strong outings with poor ones over his last four. He now owns a disappointing 4.70 ERA to go along with a 1.48 WHIP on the season and will look to get back on track next weekend against the Cardinals.
