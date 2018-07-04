Royals' Danny Duffy: Allows six runs in loss
Duffy (4-8) gave up six runs on eight hits in a loss to Cleveland on Tuesday, striking out three and walking two in six innings.
Duffy gave up a couple runs in the first inning and then surrendered a grand slam to catcher Yan Gomes in the sixth. The home run was the only extra-base hit Duffy allowed in the contest, and he induced eight groundouts on the evening. Duffy was coming off two consecutive quality starts and had finally got his ERA under 5.00 since April. In seven of 18 starts this season Duffy has allowed five or more runs, and his 48 walks are the third-most allowed in the AL. He'll square off against the Twins in Minnesota in his next start.
