Royals' Danny Duffy: Another sim game Tuesday

Duffy (hamstring) will throw a four-inning simulated game Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The lefty made it through two innings against live hitters last Friday and reported feeling good afterward. He will build up to four innings Tuesday, and Flanagan says that if all goes well, Duffy could be activated to start this weekend in Cleveland. Duffy was rocked for eight runs Aug. 3 before landing on the IL, but he had been serviceable in his prior nine starts, posting a 4.22 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB in 53.1 innings.

