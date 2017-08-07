Royals' Danny Duffy: Burned by long ball in loss

Duffy (7-7) allowed seven runs (three earned) on seven hits with two walks and eight strikeouts over 5.2 innings in Sunday's loss to the Mariners.

All of the damage against Duffy came in the first two innings, with three homers and a strikeout wild pitch contributing to his undoing. While the southpaw did well to settle down and give his team a chance to win, he ultimately failed to escape the loss as Seattle prevailed 8-7. The second game of his team's doubleheader won't affect Duffy's rest, so he'll make his normally scheduled start Friday against the White Sox.