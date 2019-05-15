Royals' Danny Duffy: Carried to win by offense

Duffy (2-1) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings while striking out six in an 11-5 victory over the Rangers.

Texas got to the southpaw for all four runs in the third inning, but Kansas City had already spotted him a 9-0 lead by that point. Duffy will take a 3.97 ERA and 18:8 K:BB through 22.2 innings into his next start Sunday, on the road against the Angels.