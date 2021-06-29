Duffy allowed four runs on five hits and a walk over 3.1 innings in Monday's loss to the Red Sox. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Duffy served up three homers in the short outing, including a two-run blast by Hunter Renfroe in the fourth inning. He's allowed four runs through 6.1 innings in three appearances since being activated off the injured list on June 23. He's sporting a 2.44 ERA and a 55:16 K:BB across 48 innings. Duffy is lined up to face the Twins at home this weekend.