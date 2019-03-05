Royals' Danny Duffy: Cleared to resume throwing program

Duffy (shoulder) will resume his throwing program Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Duffy has been battling shoulder tightness, but he's ready to pick things back up after taking a little more than a week off to rest and recover. Manager Ned Yost noted that the southpaw still has enough time to get ready for the start of the season, though the team won't rush him after shoulder injuries bothered him throughout the 2018 campaign. His status will be worth monitoring as spring progresses.

