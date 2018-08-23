Royals' Danny Duffy: Cleared to start Thursday

The Royals have confirmed Duffy (shoulder) as the starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Rays.

Kansas City has yet to officially reinstate Duffy from the 10-day disabled list, but that should happen a few hours prior to the 7:10 p.m. EDT opening pitch. Duffy shouldn't face any restrictions with his pitch count Thursday after missing just over the minimum amount of time and completing a bullpen session Monday without issue.

