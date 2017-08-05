Royals' Danny Duffy: Confirmed as Game 1 starter Sunday

Duffy was confirmed as the Game 1 starter for tomorrow's doubleheader vs. Seattle, Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

Duffy was scheduled to start Saturday's rainout, so as expected, he'll get the ball for one of Sunday's contests. The only question was which game Duffy would get the ball for, but now we know he's got the matinee. Jake Junis is in line to be called up as the 26th man to start the later affair.