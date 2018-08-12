Royals' Danny Duffy: Could miss a start

Duffy has been dealing with shoulder tendinitis for the past few weeks and may have his next start pushed back, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Duffy has allowed six or more runs in three of his last four starts, which the tendinitis could help explain. The disabled list doesn't seem like a consideration at this point, but the left-hander did receive an anti-inflammatory injection after Saturday's start, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.