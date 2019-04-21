Royals' Danny Duffy: Could return Friday

Duffy (shoulder) will probably make his next start with the Royals, possibly Friday against the Angels, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

General manager Dayton Moore still needs to sign off on Duffy's return, but manager Ned Yost thinks Duffy is going to join the team next weekend. He logged 5.1 scoreless innings in a rehab start Saturday for Double-A Northwest Arkansas, allowing four hits while striking out seven.