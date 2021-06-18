Manager Mike Matheny said that Duffy (forearm) will throw another live session Friday and could return to the rotation at some point during the team's upcoming three-city road trip, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Duffy has been sidelined since mid-May with a forearm flexor strain. He was able to resume throwing at the end of May and has continued to have a smooth recovery to this point. It's unclear if he'll require a rehab outing before rejoining the rotation, but Matheny's update indicates that the southpaw has a strong chance of being activated by the end of the month.