Royals' Danny Duffy: Could start Thursday

Manager Ned Yost said Duffy (shoulder) will "probably" start Thursday against the Rays, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Duffy said he felt no soreness after Monday's bullpen session, so as long as he checks out OK in the coming days, it sounds like he should be cleared to rejoin the rotation later in the week. The 29-year-old southpaw compiled a 4.90 ERA across 25 starts prior to landing on the disabled list.