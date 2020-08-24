Royals manager Mike Matheny said Duffy will likely miss his next turn through the rotation Wednesday against the Cardinals after experiencing forearm tightness in his most recent start, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Duffy earned the win last Friday against the Twins while striking out six over five innings of one-run ball, but Matheny pulled the lefty after noticing that his velocity dipped in his final frame, according to Flanagan. Matheny is seemingly hopeful that Duffy will avoid the injured list, as the skipper isn't ruling him out from being ready to go for Friday's series opener against the White Sox. Assuming Duffy can't go Wednesday, look for the Royals to bring back Jakob Junis (back) from the IL and deploy him as either a starter or primary pitcher out of the bullpen.