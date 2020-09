Duffy (3-3) earned the win Wednesday at Cleveland after giving up four hits with four strikeouts and four walks over 5.2 scoreless innings.

The left-hander's command issues persisted as he issued four-plus walks for the second straight start, but he battled to keep the Indians off the board. Duffy has a 4.24 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 47:19 K:BB through 46.2 innings and lines up to face the Tigers next week.