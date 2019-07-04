Royals' Danny Duffy: Delivers quality start in loss

Duffy (3-5) gave up two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out three through 6.2 innings to take the loss against the Indians on Wednesday.

It was a milestone outing as Duffy reached 1000 innings in his major-league career. Even though he struggled with his control, Duffy pitched well enough to get a quality start but was out-dueled by Mike Clevinger. The left-hander had a 3-5 record with a 4.28 ERA heading into the All-Star break.