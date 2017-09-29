Royals' Danny Duffy: Disappointing end to 2017 season

Duffy gave up four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Tigers on Thursday.

While this was a disappointing end for Duffy, at least his health is intact heading into the offseason -- he missed time with oblique and elbow injuries earlier this year. Duffy's performance when on the field was solid; in fact, his FIP was lower this year than it was in 2016. At a depressed cost, Duffy could end up being a bargain next spring.