Duffy (3-1) allowed four hits and no walks while striking out eight in five scoreless innings to earn the win against the Tigers on Sunday.

Duffy was charged with his first loss of the year in his last start, but he returned to the win column against Detroit on Sunday. The left-hander only lasted five innings Sunday after he went six innings in each of his first three outings of the season, but he still matched his highest strikeout total of the year in the win. Duffy has posted a 0.39 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB in 23 innings through his first four starts this year. He'll attempt to remain effective on the road against Minnesota on Saturday.