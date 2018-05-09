Royals' Danny Duffy: Earns first win in blowout

Duffy (1-4) allowed one run on six hits over five innings during Tuesday 15-7 win over the Orioles. He had five strikeouts and issued two walks.

The Royals offense erupted in the top of the first inning and spotted Duffy a 10-run lead before he even stepped on the mound to help him to his first win of the year. Chris Davis hit a solo bomb in the second inning, but the Orioles bats otherwise stayed quiet until later in the game. The 29-year-old's next start is set for Sunday in Cleveland where he'll bring his 5.15 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 43.2 innings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories