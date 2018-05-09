Royals' Danny Duffy: Earns first win in blowout

Duffy (1-4) allowed one run on six hits over five innings during Tuesday 15-7 win over the Orioles. He had five strikeouts and issued two walks.

The Royals offense erupted in the top of the first inning and spotted Duffy a 10-run lead before he even stepped on the mound to help him to his first win of the year. Chris Davis hit a solo bomb in the second inning, but the Orioles bats otherwise stayed quiet until later in the game. The 29-year-old's next start is set for Sunday in Cleveland where he'll bring his 5.15 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 43.2 innings.