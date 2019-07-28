Royals' Danny Duffy: Earns win in shaky start

Duffy (5-5) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks over six innings Sunday, striking out five and earning the win over Cleveland.

Aside from allowing a three-run shot to Carlos Santana in the first inning, it actually wasn't a terrible outing for Duffy, though he'd later surrender a solo shot to Jordan Luplow later in the contest. The 30-year-old lefty benefited from a five-run fifth inning from his offense to put him in the win column despite watching his ERA rise to 4.42. Duffy will face a tough test in Minnesota on Saturday.