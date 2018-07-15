Royals' Danny Duffy: Earns win with seven scoreless frames
Duffy (5-8) threw seven scoreless innings, working around four hits and three walks while striking out eight to earn the win Saturday against the White Sox.
The southpaw spun a quality start for the second straight rotation turn -- and fifth in his last seven assignments -- while being rewarded with a victory for this one. Duffy has reintroduced his pre-elbow-surgery curveball into his arsenal, Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star reports, and it's paid off handsomely while he's thrown it on 19 percent of his July offerings. Admittedly, the White Sox are one of the best streamer matchups in fantasy, but Duffy's positive momentum heading into the All-Star break has him working like a much better arm than his season-long 4.59 ERA might reflect.
More News
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Strikes out nine in tough luck no-decision•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Allows six runs in loss•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Fans seven in Wednesday's win•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Tosses six scoreless innings in no-decision•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Tagged for six runs Saturday•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Shuts down A's in Saturday's win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...