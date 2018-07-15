Royals' Danny Duffy: Earns win with seven shutout frames

Duffy (5-8) threw seven shutout innings, working around four hits and three walks while striking out eight to earn the win Saturday against the White Sox.

The southpaw spun a quality start for the second straight rotation turn -- and fifth in his last seven assignments -- while being rewarded with a victory for this one. Duffy has reintroduced his pre-elbow-surgery curveball into his arsenal, Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star reports, and it's paid off handsomely while he's thrown it 19 percent of his July offerings. Admittedly, the White Sox are one of the best streamer matchups in fantasy, but Duffy's positive momentum heading into the All-Star break has him working like a much better arm than his season-long 4.59 ERA would reflect.