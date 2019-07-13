Royals' Danny Duffy: Exits after getting hit on hand

Duffy exited Friday's start against the Tigers after getting hit on his throwing hand by a comebacker, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

He tried to stay in and promptly gave up a walk and a couple hard-hit balls before getting pulled. Duffy gave up four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three in two innings. Consider him questionable for his next start.

