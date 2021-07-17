Duffy exited Friday's start against the Orioles after being hit on his left knee by a comebacker, but he is expected to make his next scheduled start, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. He gave up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out three in four innings and did not factor in the decision.

