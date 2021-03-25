Duffy left Thursday's spring start against the Diamondbacks in the top of the fifth inning with an apparent injury, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Duffy's upper leg appeared to get hit by a comebacker with one out in the fifth inning, and he exited the game with a trainer following the incident. Prior to his departure, Duffy allowed one run on four hits and no walks while striking out three in 4.1 innings. It's not yet clear whether Duffy's injury will impact his availability to begin the regular season.