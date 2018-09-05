Royals' Danny Duffy: Exits with shoulder tightness

Duffy exited Tuesday's game against the Indians with left shoulder tightness, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Duffy spent some time on the disabled list in mid-August with left shoulder tendinitis, so this could be aggravation of that issue. The severity this time around remains unclear, but the 29-year-old's next turn through the rotation is currently set for Monday against the White Sox.

