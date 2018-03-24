Royals' Danny Duffy: Exits with shoulder tightness
Duffy exited Saturday's spring game with left shoulder tightness, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
The Royals are calling his removal precautionary, but this is certainly worrisome given how close it is to Opening Day. Duffy's status for the season-opener remains up in the air at the moment, but things should clear up in the coming days once he's further evaluated. If the southpaw is unable to take the mound Thursday against the White Sox, Ian Kennedy would likely take his place.
