Royals' Danny Duffy: Expected to require rehab stint

Manager Ned Yost said Duffy (shoulder) will likely head out on a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the big-league rotation, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Duffy is working his way back from left shoulder tightness. The southpaw, who is scheduled to face live hitters Monday, will remain at extended spring training to finish his throwing program before being cleared for a rehab assignment. Based on where Duffy is currently at in his recovery, he may not be ready to join the Royals until the second half of April.