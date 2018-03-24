Royals' Danny Duffy: Expects to make Opening Day start

Duffy (shoulder) said he expects to make his Opening Day start against the White Sox on Thursday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Duffy exited Saturday's spring game with shoulder tightness, but the southpaw downplayed the severity of the issue afterwards. When asked if his Opening Day start was in jeopardy, Duffy said, "I know that it isn't," adding that while he still has to talk with manager Ned Yost, he doesn't think it will take much convincing to allow him to take the ball Thursday. That said, the Royals will obviously play it safe with their ace, so expect an update on his status once the team provides more clarity on the situation in the coming days.