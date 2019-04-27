Royals' Danny Duffy: Falls in 2019 debut

Duffy (0-1) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over five innings while striking out one as the Royals dropped a 5-1 decision to the Angels.

The southpaw wasn't particularly sharp after being activated from the IL prior to Friday's start, throwing 51 of 86 pitches for strikes. Duffy is coming off a shaky 2018, so this isn't the most encouraging beginning to his campaign, but his sub-4.00 ERAs the two years before offer at least a little bit of hope that he could be a useful fantasy arm if he can stay healthy. He'll next take the mound Wednesday, at home against the Rays.