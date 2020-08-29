Duffy didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 loss to the White Sox, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

The veteran southpaw threw 92 pitches (61 strikes) and didn't seem to be bothered by the forearm tightness that caused him to be bumped from his start earlier in the week. Duffy did serve up two homers -- only the second time in seven starts he's been taken deep multiple times -- but the White Sox offense has done that to a lot of pitchers this season. Duffy will carry a 4.11 ERA and 40:10 K:BB through 35 innings into his next outing, scheduled for Wednesday at home against Cleveland.