Royals' Danny Duffy: Falls to Cleveland on Friday
Duffy (0-2) took the loss against Cleveland on Friday, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out three.
All three runs crossed the plate in the first inning, but Duffy settled down after that while getting an assist from the chilly conditions at Progressive Field. The left-hander threw 54 of 99 pitches for strikes and has a 7.45 ERA through his first two starts, but Duffy's 8:5 K:BB in 9.2 innings is a little more encouraging. He'll next take the mound Wednesday at home against the Mariners.
