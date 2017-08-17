Royals' Danny Duffy: Fans eight in Wednesday's no-decision

Duffy gave up four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings while striking out eight Wednesday, but didn't factor into the decision in a 7-6 win over the A's.

August has been a rough month so far for the lefty as Duffy's now been tagged for 16 runs in 17 innings over three starts, but he's salvaged some fantasy value with a 24:4 K:BB over that stretch. With his strikeout rate showing signs of rebounding to its 2016 level, he may be able to chip away at his 3.82 ERA on the season, beginning with his next start Tuesday at home against the Rockies.