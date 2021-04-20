Duffy (2-1) took a hard-luck loss in Monday's 4-1 defeat against the Rays after giving up two unearned runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out eight.

The veteran lefty got hurt by a two-out error by Carlos Santana in the fifth inning but otherwise neutralized the Tampa Bay offense over 96 pitches (56 strikes). Duffy has come flying out of the gate in 2021 with three straight quality starts, and he'll take a 0.50 ERA and 19:6 K:BB through 18 innings into his next outing Sunday on the road in Detroit.