Royals' Danny Duffy: Fans seven in no-decision
Duffy allowed two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks across seven innings during a no-decision against the Tigers on Wednesday.
Duffy logged a quality start against Detroit by hurling a season-best seven innings and seven strikeouts. He left the game with the score knotted at 2-2, but unfortunately Kansas City's bullpen couldn't get it done. The 30-year-old gave up two free passes in the first inning to score the first run of the game. The final damage came via another pair of doubles to score the last run against Duffy in the fifth. The southpaw stayed solid by retiring his last 11 batters and finished the outing with a respectable 99 pitches. Duffy now owns a 4.38 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 42:18 K:BB. He'll look for a win in his next matchup against the Mariners on Monday.
