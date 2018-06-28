Royals' Danny Duffy: Fans seven in Wednesday's win

Duffy (4-7) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Brewers, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over six innings while striking out seven.

The left-hander served up a solo homer to Jesus Aguilar but was otherwise sharp, throwing 64 of 95 pitches for strikes en route to his sixth quality start of the season -- five of which have come in his last seven trips to the mound. Duffy will take a 4.94 ERA into his next start Tuesday at home against Cleveland.