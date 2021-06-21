Duffy (forearm) checked out fine after his 40-pitch bullpen session Friday and could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list at some point during the Royals' upcoming road trip, which runs from June 22 to July 1, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Duffy has been on the shelf since May 17 with a left forearm strain, so he'll most likely need to make a rehab start in the minors or throw one extended simulated game before the Royals sign off on his return from the injured list. Before sustaining the injury, Duffy was off to a fantastic start to the season, submitting a 1.94 ERA to go with a career-best 28.2 percent strikeout rate through seven outings.